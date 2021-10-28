2023 Mini Countryman caught in the wild in new spy photos

The redesigned Mini Countryman has been spotted testing in the wild. Expected to debut for the 2023 model year, this redesign is expected to produce a more future-proof SUV that may not be quite so "mini" anymore.

Yep, it looks big, and our spies said that impression carries over to real life. The next Countryman will again ride on a derivative of BMW's FAAR architecture dubbed UKL1, also shared with Land Rover. This is the same platform that underpins BMW's front-wheel-drive based X1 and X2 crossovers, and it will give the Countryman room for more people, more cargo and, most important, more tech -- powertrain tech, to be specific.

This electrification-friendly platform should mean more-advanced hybridization and likely an all-electric model for the next-gen Countryman, building on the existing car's plug-in hybrid offering, which already gets a reasonably decent 18 miles on all-electric power, care of a 9.6-kWh battery. That's already 50% more than what the PHEV model launched with, so temper your expectations, but further improvement certainly isn't out of the question.

This is a far cry from the manual-transmission, all-wheel-drive Cooper super-hatch that debuted a decade ago. Yep, the Countryman nameplate is more than 10 years old now. Can you believe that? We should learn more about the new Mini Countryman sometime in the next year, ahead of what is expected to be a late 2022 or early 2023 launch. That could change, of course, given the current state of the world.

