2021 Acura TLX Long-Term Update | A surprise upgrade

That may look a lot like our long-term 2021 Acura TLX A-Spec, but in this case, your eyes deceive you. Say hello to our not-so-long-term TLX Type S, which is subbing in for the A-Spec while the latter undergoes a little exploratory surgery to diagnose what appears to be an escalating electrical issue.

Yes, our handsome blue steed is currently lame. What first manifested as odd transmission behavior and the occasional infotainment reboot escalated to the vehicular equivalent of a grand mal seizure on a rainy Michigan day, resulting in a flat-bed ride to the dealership and fast-tracking our plans to get the TLX in for a diagnosis.

So, for the foreseeable future, I'm enjoying an extra two cylinders and nearly 100 more horsepower. All upsides, right? To a degree. While the extra power is certainly welcome, it comes at a cost – 200 pounds, give or take. That extra weight erodes some of the qualities I appreciate most about our long-term A-Spec.

Acura really nailed the front-end feel of the TLX with the A-Spec, and while the Type S still feels pretty good, the added mass over the nose is inescapable. And while the 20" Type S wheels look fantastic, they make the already firmer suspension feel almost unnecessarily crashy. The 19s on the A-Spec are the sweet spot (picking up on my thesis?) but even I must admit the Type S wheels look significantly better.

On paper, this 3.5-liter V6 matches up reasonably well with the rest of the premium turbo-sixes on the market, but in the real world, it's a bit uninspiring, and not just in the too-competent-for-its-own-good way BMW's mainstream I6s tend to be. There's plenty of power and torque, but I've yet to experience one of those "ah-ha!" moments where the whole package suddenly makes sense.

In fact, I spend more time pining for the lighter, nimbler A-Spec than I do yearning for the open space I'd need to let the V6 run free. In this, I think I'm rowing against the Autoblog current; others' reviews of Acura's muscular six-cylinder have been far more enthusiastic. Be that as it may, I appreciate the way the A-Spec drives like a smaller car than it is.

