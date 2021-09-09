Toyota announced pricing Thursday for its new, higher riding Corolla Cross. At $23,410 (including $1,215 for destination), the base model checks in approximately $3,000 above the standard Corolla sedan or hatchback models.

Like the standard Corolla, Toyota will offer the Corolla Cross in L, LE and XLE trims. Standard equipment for the L model includes a 7" infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Amazon Alexa integration, Toyota's Safety Sense 2.0 (automatic emergency braking, lane departure monitoring with lane keeping assist, dynamic cruise control and automatic high beams) and LED head- and taillights.

Stepping up to the LE includes a bump to the 8-inch infotainment system, 17" alloy wheels, push-button start, additional USB charge points and the addition of blind spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert, all at a starting price of $25,760.

The XLE ups the ante with 18" alloys, LED DRLs and fog lights, dual-zone climate control and synthetic leather seating surfaces with leather trim elements. The starting price for XLE is $27,540.

Unlike either of the standard Corollas and the C-HR with which it shares a showroom, the Cross is available with all-wheel drive on all three trims for a $1,300 premium. A JBL premium audio system is also available as an upgrade package (LE and XLE models), as is a moonroof (LE, XLE) and a power rear liftgate (XLE).

No word yet on the availability of the hybrid model, but it's safe to assume that we won't see it until at least the 2023 or 2024 model year, at the earliest. Stay tuned.

