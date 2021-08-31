2021 Ford Raptor vs Ram TRX Specs Compared

  2. Ford
Hopefully by now you've had a chance to read our thorough 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor review. If not, check it out, 'cause you'll find a lot more detail and expertise than normal (for Autoblog or anywhere) thanks to Dan Edmunds' vast engineering and off-roading background. If you want all the dirt on the Raptor, pun intended, that's where to turn.

If you just want to gaze at the specs, however, and wonder how they compare to the old Raptor or to the Ram TRX, check out the chart below. There you will find dimensions, clearances, angles, weights, capacities, engine output and fuel economy for the 2021 Raptor with both 35-inch and 37-inch tires. As Dan explains in his first drive, there's actually more going on there than just tire sizes. You'll find the same specs for the outgoing second-generation Raptor plus the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX and the less extreme Ram Rebel trim level in the chart, too. 

Photo Galleries of Each Truck

