2021 Ford Raptor vs Ram TRX Specs Compared

Hopefully by now you've had a chance to read our thorough 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor review. If not, check it out, 'cause you'll find a lot more detail and expertise than normal (for Autoblog or anywhere) thanks to Dan Edmunds' vast engineering and off-roading background. If you want all the dirt on the Raptor, pun intended, that's where to turn.

If you just want to gaze at the specs, however, and wonder how they compare to the old Raptor or to the Ram TRX, check out the chart below. There you will find dimensions, clearances, angles, weights, capacities, engine output and fuel economy for the 2021 Raptor with both 35-inch and 37-inch tires. As Dan explains in his first drive, there's actually more going on there than just tire sizes. You'll find the same specs for the outgoing second-generation Raptor plus the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX and the less extreme Ram Rebel trim level in the chart, too.

Other reviews and deep dives about the F-150 and TRX

2021 Ram 1500 TRX First Drive Review

Our review of the Raptor's chief competitor, the mighty TRX. That just sounds like we're talking about Jurassic Park.

2021 Ram TRX Suspension Deep Dive and RTI ramp test

Follow along with engineer Dan Edmunds as he takes you under the TRX and explains everything there is to know about its suspension -- and how it's able to do what it does.

2021 Ford F-150 Full-Line Review

2021 Ford F-150 Suspension Deep Dive

It's a totally different F-150 flavor to be sure, but even the volume-selling XLT received a lot of work for 2021. Dan Edmunds takes you underneath the truck to show you what's different and what difference it makes.

Photo Galleries of Each Truck

2021 Ford F-150 Raptor