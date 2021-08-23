24 Hours of Le Mans Mega Gallery | All the sights from Circuit de la Sarthe

The 24 Hours of Le Mans happened over the weekend, and once again, Toyota came out as the big winners. In case you’re counting, that makes it four-in-a-row for Toyota Gazoo Racing — we may finally be forgetting about that last-lap heartbreak loss back in 2016.

This year’s win for Toyota came with a new car, too. It’s called the GR1010, and it competed in the new Hypercar class. Only a handful of cars were in this year’s Hypercar class, but that’ll change soon.

To give you a taste of this year’s running of the race, we’ve compiled a bunch of photos taken from Circuit de la Sarthe for you to page through. Within, you’ll see highlights from the beginning, dusk, nightfall and post race. Drivers of the winning Toyota car include Kamui Kobayashi, Mike Conway and Jose Maria Lopez. A Toyota GR1010 finished second at Le Mans, too. The drivers in this second place car include Kazuki Nakajima, Sebastien Buemi and Brendon Hartley.

Le Mans isn’t the only mega gallery of photos you should be clicking through from the weekend either. We attended the Woodward Dream Cruise and captured hundreds of photos from that event that you can take a look at here.

