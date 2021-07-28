Alpina's next-generation B4 will reportedly grow a set of doors

Alpina's version of the second-generation BMW 4 Series is around the corner. While everyone expects to see a new B4 soon, what's surprising is that the model will reportedly be based on the Gran Coupe rather than on the two-door coupe.

Enthusiast forum Bimmerpost first reported the rumor. If it's accurate, it signals a stunning 180-degree shift for the German tuner-turned-manufacturer. The first-generation B4 was based on the two-door version of the first-generation 4 Series, and the model's numerous predecessors were released as evolutions of the two-door 3 Series. Coupe and convertible sales are dropping globally, so adopting a four-door layout would make sense for Alpina.

Regardless of door count, the B4 will likely be closely related to the latest 3 Series-based B3 unveiled in 2019. Power will be provided by a 3.0-liter straight-six turbocharged to develop at least 462 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque. It will be paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and BMW's xDrive all-wheel-drive system. Several mechanical and electronic tweaks will make the B4 quicker and faster than the standard 4 Series.

Visually, the B4 will receive subtle updates that will bring it in line with the rest of the Alpina range. The big grille will stay regardless of whether it's a coupe or a Gran Coupe; there are no plans to make major design changes.

Alpina hasn't commented on the report, and it hasn't shared details about the next B4 yet. We expect the model will go on sale in early 2022, meaning it could make its official debut before the end of 2021. It's too early to tell whether it will be sold in the United States; Alpina's presence here is growing, but so far the firm mostly focuses on bigger cars.