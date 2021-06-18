Ford F-150 Lightning full trim pricing info leaks online

When Ford revealed the F-150 Lightning electric pickup, the automaker gave pricing only for the Pro work-truck commercial version ($39,974) and the base XLT ($52,974) — both before the $7,500 federal tax credit. Now, we have pricing information for the higher-spec models. Reportedly, it was contained in a survey email sent by Ford and uploaded to Reddit. Ford has said that the figures quoted in the survey don't necessarily reflect final pricing. But even if that turns out to be true, we expect they won't be far off.

Ford had previously given a breakdown of the equipment on the XLT, Lariat, and Platinum trim levels, but this chart goes further, showing what's in the XLT's available Premium Package and the Lariat's Premium Package as well.

The XLT Premium Package is listed at $56,774, or $3,800 more than the regular XLT. It adds Co-Pilot Assist with adaptive cruise control, the 9.6 kW onboard power supply and 240-volt outlet, 20-inch wheels with a dark finish, passive door unlocking, a heated steering wheel, 10-way instead of eight-way power-adjustable front seats, LED cargo box lighting, and the power tailgate with integrated step and work surface.

The chart shows the Lariat at $67,474. Features here include the big 15-inch touchscreen, wireless charging, leather, heated and ventilated seats, power-folding side mirrors, a power rear sliding window, ambient lighting, and a garage-door opener.

The Lariat with Premium Package is listed at $79,474. It comes standard with the extended-range battery and upgrades to the 563-horsepower motor. The Premium Package also brings an 80-amp onboard power supply that can be used as a household generator. Additional equipment includes the BlueCruise hands-free highway driving feature, a towing package, phone-as-key, a dual-pane sunroof, heated rear seats, a power-adjustable steering column, and a rear storage compartment.

The F-150 Lightning tops out with the Platinum at $89,874. Its special elements include upgraded leather inside, skid plates with special lighting, a gloss-black grille, exclusive 22-inch wheels, multi-contour active-motion seats, the max-towing package, premium audio, and wood and aluminum interior accents.