2022 Nissan Z finally gets reveal date

The hype around the 2022 Nissan Z has been steadily building since the Z Proto concept's reveal last September. That hype will come to a head this summer when the production model is finally revealed. The exact date is August 17.
We actually know a surprising amount about the new Z, though there's still much to learn. We know it will still be offered with a manual transmission. We know that it will have a twin-turbo V6 and rear-wheel drive. We even know pretty much what it's going to look like thanks to the near-production-ready concept and some leaked photos.
But there are plenty of things we're eager to know. We don't have horsepower numbers. We think it will get the twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6 from the Infiniti Q60, and thus could have as much as 400 horsepower, but we're not positive. We don't know what sort of chassis tweaks have been made and how heavy it will be. We don't know how expensive it will be. But we should learn many of those things on the day of the reveal, and you can be sure we'll share those details in August.
