2022 Nissan Z finally gets reveal date

The hype around the 2022 Nissan Z has been steadily building since the Z Proto concept's reveal last September. That hype will come to a head this summer when the production model is finally revealed. The exact date is August 17.

We actually know a surprising amount about the new Z, though there's still much to learn. We know it will still be offered with a manual transmission. We know that it will have a twin-turbo V6 and rear-wheel drive. We even know pretty much what it's going to look like thanks to the near-production-ready concept and some leaked photos.