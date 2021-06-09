Chevrolet is making news today with its 2022 Corvette. There are two big items to look into. One is the announcement of a special edition model, which we'll cover, here. The second batch of news concerns 2022 model year changes for the Corvette, of which there are a few significant ones. You can learn more about that by clicking here.

This special edition model is formally named the 2022 Corvette Stingray IMSA GTLM Championship Edition. That’s one hell of a mouthful. In simpler terms, it’s a Corvette with a unique appearance package meant to pay tribute to the Corvette C8.R’s inaugural season. The Corvette Racing team won everything it could in the IMSA sports car championship series last year with the C8.Rs snagging the manufacturers', drivers' and team titles.

Chevy used those winning race cars as the inspiration for its road car special edition appearance package. You can get two color combinations, and each comes with Corvette Racing graphics packages on them. Accelerate Yellow models (No. 3) have gray graphics, while Hypersonic Gray cars (No. 4) have yellow accents. Every special edition will be based on the top-line 3LT trim and be fitted with the Z51 Performance Package.