Breaking

549-page Ford Bronco owners manual offers you some light weekend reading

Boom

Jun 4th 2021 at 6:37PM

Our friends at the Bronco6G forum just dropped a Friday afternoon news item that landed with a heavy thud — the 2021 Ford Bronco owners manual, all 549 pages of it.

So, you may not have received your Bronco yet, but at least this week you've gotten an apologetic letter from Ford about the Bronco delivery delay, and now the chance to really bone up on the rig so you'll be ready to roll the moment it arrives.

We know what some of you will be doing this weekend. Here is the Bronco owners manual PDF, so dig in. (That's the cover image above.)

Related video:

Ford Bronco Information

Ford Bronco
X

Sign in to post

Please sign in to leave a comment.

Continue
Share This Photo X