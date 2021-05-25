Mercedes-Benz will split the 2022 C-Class range into three trim levels

Mercedes-Benz announced it will split the fifth-generation C-Class range into three trim levels. Initially offered only as a sedan, the new C-Class (pictured) unveiled earlier in 2021 will arrive in showrooms as a 2022 model.

At launch, the line-up will consist of a single model named C300 and powered by a turbocharged, 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine tuned to develop 255 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque thanks in part to mild hybrid technology. Rear-wheel-drive comes standard, and 4Matic permanent all-wheel-drive is available at an extra cost.

Buyers will have three trim levels called Premium, Exclusive and Pinnacle, respectively, to choose from, a strategy that mirrors how Mercedes-Benz sells the latest S-Class. Premium models come relatively well equipped with 18-inch wheels, LED exterior lighting, a sunroof, heated front seats, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, an 11.9-inch touchscreen for the MBUX infotainment system and a handful of driving aids (like Blind Spot Assist). The list of extra-cost options includes the AMG Line package, ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel and navigation.

Exclusive builds on Premium with Parktronic technology, a surround-view camera, enhanced ambient lighting, illuminated door sills, a wireless device charger, and a Burmester 3D surround-sound system. Stepping up to the mid-range trim level also lets buyers unlock additional options, like the Driver Assistance Package.

Finally, the Pinnacle model comes standard with navigation, a head-up display, and an augmented video function for the navigation system. Its list of options grows with the addition of a dash cam and an integrated toll pass.

Mercedes-Benz dealers across the United States are scheduled to begin receiving the 2022 C300 in the first half of 2022, and pricing information will presumably be published in the weeks leading up to the model's on-sale date. Additional variants (including AMG's downsized C63) will be unveiled a little later in the sedan's production run.

For context, the 2021 C-Class starts at $42,650 (including a $1,050 destination charge) with rear-wheel-drive. Significantly, buyers configure it by selecting à la carte options and packages rather than by picking a trim level.

