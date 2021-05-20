Ford opened up reservations for the 2022 F-150 Lightning last night as it revealed the truck, and it looks like a lot of people were paying attention. Automotive News took notice of a CNBC television report where CEO Jim Farley announced that Ford received approximately 20,000 reservations in the first 12 hours of the portal being open.

To place a reservation, potential buyers had to navigate to Ford’s reservation site and put down a $100 refundable deposit. That secured a place in line, but reservation holders will have to convert their reservations to orders later this year. For comparison, Tesla claimed it received about 250,000 reservations for the Cybertruck within 5 days of revealing it — the reservation price was $100, just like the F-150 Lightning’s. It’s also worth noting that it’s been nearly a year and a half since the Cybertruck was revealed, and the truck still appears far from production. Ford plans to ship the F-150 Lightning to customers in spring 2022.