How to reserve the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck

The 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning is out, and Ford is allowing folks to reserve it via a dedicated reservation site. If you’re interested in being one of the first buy a new Lightning, you can find the Ford link you’re looking for right here. If you still haven’t read all about the Lightning yet, you can check out our detailed breakdown of it here.

There’s a refundable $100 deposit required to reserve a spot in line, which coincidentally is the exact same amount Tesla required to reserve a Cybertruck when that pickup was revealed. Ford is promising deliveries to start in spring 2022, so expect an approximately year-long wait from reservation to delivery, assuming there are no hold-ups. The chip shortage has already wreaked havoc on many manufacturers’ plans, so delays are more common than ever these days.

You’ll be able to pick between four different trim levels when you finally do buy an F-150 Lightning — here is the full breakdown for all of these trims and the two different battery pack options. Once you reserve one, Ford says you'll have the privilege of configuring one, too. Paying is done by credit card, and you'll need to choose an EV-certified dealer when you make the reservation. Ford says official ordering will happen in the fall, and you should expect to receive a notification when it's your turn.

Pricing information is limited for the time being, but the commercial-focused entry model is promised to start at $39,974. The first consumer-oriented model is the XLT that starts at $52,974, and the top-of-the-line Platinum starts at $90,474. All of those prices are before you factor in any federal or state tax credits they’re eligible for, and Ford says the final prices are subject to change.

