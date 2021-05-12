Ending years of frequent and credible rumors, Mini announced it will replace the Convertible halfway through the 2020s. Demand for roadsters is dropping in many global markets, but the firm remains committed to the segment.

Mini stated it's proud to offer the only open-top four-seater in the premium small car segment; most of the other roadsters in its price range are two-seaters. While it's becoming increasingly difficult for companies to make a business case for a car like the Convertible because the segment it competes in is quickly shrinking, Mini explained demand remains high enough in key markets like the United States and England to warrant launching a new model.

"We are firmly convinced of the success of this vehicle concept or the future," said company boss Bernd Körber in a statement. "[In 2020], almost one in five Mini customers in Germany opted for open-top driving fun."

Mini stopped short of releasing information about the next-generation Convertible, though we assume it will continue to be closely related to the two-door Hardtop. As we've previously reported, the fourth-generation hatchback will be characterized by a retro design, but it will be smaller and visually purer than the model currently in showrooms. And, while the company is pegging its future on electric cars, the next Hardtop will remain available with gasoline-burning turbocharged engines. Reading between the lines suggests an electric Convertible will join the range, however.

Additional details about the next-generation Convertible will be released in the coming months, and Mini announced the model will make its global debut in 2025. It will arrive approximately two years after the fourth Hardtop.