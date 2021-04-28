Husqvarna E-Pilen Concept previews a future electric motorcycle

Husqvarna, a classic Swedish motorcycle manufacturer currently owned by Austria's KTM, is dipping its toes further into the electrified waters with the new E-Pilen Concept. According to the company, the electric motorcycle "offers a tantalizing vision of what its future move into electric urban mobility will look like." That means we should expect a production bike to follow at some point in the not-too-distant future.

This machine is not a powerhouse electric bike. Husqvarna quotes a power output of 8 kW (just shy of 11 horsepower) and a range of around 62 miles. It "has clearly been developed with the urban commuter and leisure rider in mind," according to the manufacturer. That ought to be just enough power to surpass any non-highway speed limit you're likely to find in America, and since electric motors feel torquey right off the line, the E-Pilen ought to scoot ahead just fine from stoplight to stoplight.

The most interesting aspect of the E-Pilen Concept's design is its reliance on modular and swappable battery packs. That's cool technology, but it raises questions regarding the availability of fresh batteries in urban environments. That's why Husqvarna's statement about expansion is so intriguing. "In support of the E-mobility initiative, Husqvarna Motorcycles will strategically expand its dealer presence in urban and metropolitan areas," the company says.

Hopefully we won't have to wait long for more on Husqvarna's future electric projects. The company says it's far along in development and promises further information in the "near future."

