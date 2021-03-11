2022 Nissan Ariya will come in real colors, plus some shades of grey

The trend among many mainstream cars seems to be fewer colors, and more shades of grey. But it seems the 2022 Nissan Ariya electric crossover is going to buck that trend with a pleasingly varied color palatte with multiple hues, plus a few shades of gray.

Among the Autoblog staffers, the early standouts are Aurora Green, Pearl Blue, Tinted Red, and the Akatsuki Copper color that was used on the concept and production Ariya debut cars. The other colors on offer include Burgundy, Gun Metallic, Warm Silver, Ceramic Grey, Pearl Black and Pearl White. Interestingly, it appears that it will be possible to get an Ariya without the black roof from the debut model. It's not clear whether that's an option with every color, or only the ones displayed: Gun Metallic, Ceramic Grey and Pearl Black. It could also be tied to trim level. We should know closer to the on-sale date for the Ariya.

Speaking of which, the Ariya is set to go on sale late this year. Base price will be around $40,000 before the $7,500 federal tax credit. Single-motor, 215-horsepower, front-wheel-drive and dual-motor, 389-horsepower all-wheel-drive versions will be available. Maximum range will be 300 miles, but a shorter-range version with a smaller battery pack will also be offered.

