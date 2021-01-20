Trump pardons self-driving car engineer Anthony Levandowski

WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he had given a full pardon to a former Google engineer sentenced for stealing a trade secret on self-driving cars months before he briefly headed Uber's rival unit.

Anthony Levandowski, 40, was sentenced in August to 18 months in prison after pleading guilty in March. He was not in custody, but a federal judge had said he could enter custody once the COVID-19 pandemic subsided.

The White House said Levandowski had "paid a significant price for his actions and plans to devote his talents to advance the public good."

Alphabet's Waymo, a self-driving auto technology unit spun out of Google, declined to comment. The company previously described Levandowski's crime as "a betrayal" and his sentence "a win for trade secret laws."

The pardon was backed by several leaders in the technology industry who have supported Trump, including investors Peter Thiel and Blake Masters and entrepreneur Palmer Luckey, according to the White House.

Levandowski transferred more than 14,000 Google files, including development schedules and product designs, to his personal laptop before he left, and while negotiating a new role with Uber.

Levandowski filed for bankruptcy in March of last year to negotiate his debts, after a California state court confirming that Levandowski owes $179 million to Google for violating employment contracts.. When he took a plea deal, also in March, he agreed to pay nearly $756,500 in restitution to cover costs Alphabet bore assisting the government's investigation, according to court papers.

Uber indemnifies its workers but has said it intended to challenge paying the big judgment on behalf of its ex-employee.

It was unclear what effect the Trump pardon might have on Levandowski's financial obligations.

Other notable names on Trump's pardons list:

STEVE BANNON: Bannon, 67, was a key adviser in Trump's 2016 presidential run. He was charged last year with swindling Trump supporters over an effort to raise private funds to build the president's wall on the U.S.-Mexico border. He has pleaded not guilty.

White House officials had advised Trump against pardoning Bannon, who left the Trump administration in late 2017. The two men have lately rekindled their relationship as Trump sought support for his unproven claims of voter fraud, an official familiar with the situation said.

ELLIOTT BROIDY: Broidy, a major Republican Party fundraiser, pleaded guilty in October to acting as an unregistered foreign agent, admitting to accepting money to secretly lobby the Trump administration for Chinese and Malaysian interests.

Broidy held finance posts in Trump’s 2016 campaign and on his inaugural committee.

Prosecutors alleged Broidy received millions of dollars in payments from an unnamed foreign national to try to arrange the end of a U.S. investigation into billions of dollars embezzled from 1MDB, a Malaysian government investment fund.

KWAME KILPATRICK: The former Detroit mayor was sentenced in 2013 to 28 years in prison following his conviction on two dozen charges including racketeering, bribery and extortion from a conspiracy, which prosecutors said had worsened the city’s financial crisis.

Kilpatrick, 50, once seen as a rising star in the Democratic Party, received one of the longest corruption sentences ever handed to a major U.S. politician.

Kilpatrick, who was mayor from 2002 to 2008, extorted bribes from contractors who wanted to get or keep Detroit city contracts, prosecutors said.

LIL WAYNE: Lil Wayne, 38, whose real name is Dwayne Michael Carter, pleaded guilty in federal court in December to illegally possessing a firearm and faced up to 10 years in prison. He was scheduled to be sentenced in March in Florida.

A year earlier, the Grammy winner was found with a loaded, gold-plated .45-caliber handgun in his baggage aboard a private plane that had landed at an executive airport near Miami. A previous felony conviction made it illegal for the rapper to have the weapon or ammunition.

On Oct. 29, Wayne tweeted a picture of himself with Trump following what he called a "great meeting" with the president.

RAPPER KODAK BLACK: Black, 23, who was born Bill Kahan Kapri, is in federal prison for making a false statement to buy a firearm, and released the album "Bill Israel" from behind bars.

Black pleaded guilty in August 2019, and three months later was sentenced to three years and 10 months in prison. He is seeking compassionate release.

In a since-deleted tweet in November, Black promised to spend $1 million on charity if the president released him, the hip-hop magazine XXL reported.

SHOLAM WEISS: Weiss was convicted of bilking $125 million from the National Heritage Life Insurance Co and its elderly policyholders. He fled the United States and was sentenced in absentia in 2000 to 845 years in prison, but he was eventually extradited from Austria.

Weiss, 66, is at a U.S. penitentiary in Pennsylvania, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Trump lawyers from his first impeachment, Alan Dershowitz and Jay Sekulow, sent letters to the White House in support of Weiss.