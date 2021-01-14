In 2020, Ford pledged to offer over 150 factory-developed or factory-authorized accessories for the 2021 Bronco. Not only will it keep its promise, it will go above and beyond by giving buyers a list of over 300 parts to choose from. It hasn't published official details yet, but the catalog it sent to its dealers has been leaked online, along with an internal order guide that reveals the truck's standard features and extra-cost option packages.

Enthusiast forum Bronco6G has published the list. It includes over 300 items developed in-house or with trusted suppliers to fit the two- and the four-door versions of the Bronco. If you want to customize the exterior, you'll have dozens of parts to choose from, including mud flaps, spare tire covers, rock rails, and step bars. Interior accessories are largely limited to floor liners, pet harnesses, and cargo organizers, while the electronics section lists add-ons like remote engine start systems and a range-extending antenna.

Thule and Yakima are part of the accessory program, too. River explorers can spend $239 on a roof-mounted kayak carrier made by Thule, for example, while a hitch-mounted bike carrier built by Yakima is priced at $569. The catalog also includes roof-mounted tents, car covers, roof panel storage bags, and light bars.

Some of the accessories listed in the catalog will not be available at launch. The tube doors, the trailer brake controller, various exhaust system parts, the winch, several tow hooks, and different rear axles with ratios ranging from 4.88 to 5.38 are notably labeled as late availability, so they might not be offered until the 2022 model year.

Ford will release official details about the Bronco's accessories closer to the start of production. COVID-related supplier delays forced the Blue Oval to push back the launch, and the first examples of the 2021 Bronco are now tentatively scheduled to roll off the assembly line on May 3. However, the Sasquatch off-road package paired with the 2.3-liter four-cylinder engine and the seven-speed manual transmission won't ship until 2022.

Bronco owners will be well-equipped to explore the great outdoors even if they steer clear of accessories. An internal order guide also published by Bronco6G reveals that every trim level will get fender-mounted tie-down hooks, front and rear tow hooks, removable doors, and hill start assist. For urban adventures, the Bronco also comes with an eight-inch touchscreen and a pre-collision system with automatic emergency braking.

Motorists who order the 2.3-liter four-cylinder engine and the 10-speed automatic transmission will receive trail control and trail turn assist, while those who select the 2.7-liter V6 will also receive a one-pedal driving function. 35-inch mud-terrain tires are available across the range, from the base model to the range-topping Wildtrak.

Finally, the order guide details the option packages that will be offered at launch. Called Mid Package, the first one bundles features like ambient footwell lighting, dual-zone climate control, a power outlet in the rear part of the center console, Ford's Sync 4 infotainment system with voice recognition, and an array of electronic driving aids.

Next up is the High Package, which builds on the Mid Package with a 12-inch touchscreen, more sound-deadening material, and a 360-degree camera, among other features. SUVs equipped with the Lux package get niceties like adaptive cruise control, evasive steering assist, a three-year subscription to the connected navigation software, a 10-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system, a heated steering wheel, and a wireless charging pad.

The aforementioned packages make the Bronco a nicer, more connected, and more comfortable place to travel in. If your primary focus is off-roading, the Sasquatch package consists of 17-inch beadlock-capable wheels wrapped by 35-inch mud-terrain tires, a 4.7 final drive ratio, electronic locking front and rear axles, a high-clearance suspension, and a high-clearance suspension. Pricing for these packages hasn't been released yet.

