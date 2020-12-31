Tesla launches its largest Supercharger station in Shanghai

Tesla has launched the world’s largest Supercharger station in China, the company announced on Wiebo. The 72-stall facility in Shanghai easily bests the 56 stall station the company opened last month in Fresno County, California. Unlike the outdoor California station, the Shanghai Superchargers also appear to be covered, according to images posted by Twitter user @JayinShanghai.

The station is located at Jing’an International Center in a key central business and commercial district of Shanghai. The new record does have an asterisk, however. According to @JayinShanghai, all 72 stalls use V2 Superchargers that produce up to 150 kW, while the 56 California stalls use 250 kW V3 chargers. That means the Shanghai drivers will need to wait a bit longer for a charge compared to their U.S. counterparts. (Only Model 3 and Y EVs support V3 charging.)

Tesla has delivered over 20,000 locally manufactured Model 3 EVs China, making it a key market for the company. At the same time, it reportedly manufactured 23,000 EVs at its Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai in November. Some of the EVs built at the plant are sold in China while others are exported to Europe and other markets.

Written by Steve Dent for Engadget.

Related video: