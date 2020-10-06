Ram has made pickups as a standalone brand for about 10 years now, and the company is celebrating this milestone with a special edition truck. It’s called the 2021 Ram 1500 Limited Longhorn 10th Anniversary Edition.

Being the “Limited” trim, it’s starting out as the most luxurious and well-appointed Ram that money can buy. Ram is sweetening the deal with a bunch of southwestern-themed appearance items. On the outside, the 10th Anniversary Edition distinguishes itself with a chrome-slate grille, chrome headlight header, chrome bumpers, a special tailgate badge and new 20-inch wheels that are available in multiple finishes. You’ll also get tow hooks, side steps and the adaptive LED headlights as standard equipment.

On the interior, Ram ramps up the luxury even higher than normal. It comes with a new leather-wrapped dashboard, suede door inserts, leather seat inserts on the bolsters with a unique design to highlight a “southwestern style.” It comes in a Mountain Brown interior color theme and features hammered aluminum accents, a 10th Anniversary instrument cluster with graphic and badge, a glossy black shifter cap, metal pedal kit and a brushed-zinc badge on the center console’s lid.

You’ll be able to spec the truck with the 5.7-liter V8 or the 3.0-liter turbodiesel V6. It’s only available in the Crew Cab body style, but you can get it in either the 5-foot-7-inch or 6-foot-4 bed lengths. Pricing begins at $58,565, including the $1,695 destination charge. These trucks are on sale now, so check your local dealers if you want one of the special editions.