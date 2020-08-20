The 2021 Acura TLX will start at $38,525 (including a $1,025 destination fee) when it arrives in dealerships this fall. The flagship Type S model, which will be powered by a twin-turbocharged V6, will not arrive until spring, and while Acura has not yet finalized pricing, we're told it will start above the $50,000 mark.

The $38,525 base price of the 2021 TLX makes it $4,500 more dear than the model it replaces, but competitive with most of its luxury peers, largely thanks to its far more potent base engine. In fact, the 272-horsepower 2.0-liter turbo mill in the 2021 model in only down 18 horsepower from the V6 offered as the upgraded engine in the 2020. The new also TLX gets an updated platform that brings back its traditional double-wishbone front suspension, introduces a new turbocharged four-cylinder engine, and marks the return of the sporty Type S to the model lineup.

To further make up for the rather large price increase, Acura has seen to it that the TLX is more feature-rich pretty much across the board. For example, base models now get a 10-speaker audio system with twin subwoofers and 12-way powered front seats. All models also come standard with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integration for 2021.

We'll come back to the Type-S momentarily; first, here's a breakdown of 2021 TLX pricing with destination included:

2021 TLX 2.0T — $38,525

2021 TLX 2.0T with Technology Package — $42,525

2021 TLX 2.0T with A-Spec Package — $45,275

2021 TLX 2.0T with Advance Package — $47,325

A-Spec models are focused on sporty appearance and handling add-ons, while the Technology package is geared more toward those who want more convenience features. The Advance trim effectively blends them together and adds more premium features, such as Milano leather seating surfaces, heated seats and a heated steering wheel. Acura's Super Handling All-Wheel Drive system (SH-AWD) is available across the lineup for $2,000.

As for the 355-horsepower Type S model, Acura says it won't appear in showrooms until spring 2021, and while pricing has yet to be finalized, Acura says it will cost more than $50,000. That tracks, considering the Advance Package with SH-AWD is already a $49,325 car.

