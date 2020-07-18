Audi isn't doing addition on its R8 lineup here, Audi's doing substitution — or at least, that's what we think. The entry-level 2020 Audi R8 Quattro with the 5.2-liter V10 that makes 562 horsepower and 406 pound-feet of torque is leaving the pitch at the end of this model year. The R8 RWD coupe and Spyder that showed up on the EPA's fuel economy site a few days ago could be arriving to fill the gap. To give the retiring model a ceremonious farewell, the automaker has created a run of 25 R8 coupes and five Spyders with exclusive options, a couple of which are normally limited to the 602-hp R8 V10 Performance.

Out of the run of 30, we'll get 15 coupes in Mugello Blue with a pastel silver interior, five coupes in Avus Silver with a black interior and red stitching, and five coupes in Sonoma Green with a black interior and gray stitching — all of those hardtops boasting diamond-stitched Alcantara headliners. R8 Spyders will make up the remaining five, all in Mugello Blue with pastel silver interiors. The three exterior hues come from the Audi exclusive palette, a $3,900 option otherwise. The cars even get cross-stitching on the floor mats is coded to match the interior.

The R8 V10 Performance contributes its carbon front sway bar that saves 4.4 pounds over the normal unit, and the driver-controlled sport exhaust. The list of extra kit includes the carbon exterior package with carbon sigma sideblades and carbon fiber trim in the engine compartment, plus lower trim in carbon. The carbon interior package puts carbon and carbon sigma high-gloss inlays around the virtual cockpit and vents, among other places. Audi's variable ratio dynamic steering, and alu-optic mirror caps deliver performance and decorative garnish. Every example sits on 20-inch milled Silver wheels, a first time for that shade of wheel in the U.S.

The 30-gun salute goes on sale shortly, starting at $187,250 for the coupe after destination, a $16,100 charge over the standard model. The Spyder will retail for $197,150, representing a $13,800 premium.

