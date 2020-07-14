The Kia Telluride has made quite the splash here in the U.S. The stylish, versatile and well-equipped crossover won the hearts of much of the Autoblog staff, as well as those of buyers. Now, going into its second model year, the 2021 Telluride gets a broody appearance package full of black elements with the Nightfall Edition.

The Nightfall Edition will be available on the EX AWD trim equipped with the premium package, as well as the SX AWD and SX Prestige package. Unique to Nightfall is a new, black radiator grille design and 20-inch black wheels with black lug nuts and center caps. Rounding out the look are roof rails, window trim, lower door side molding, skid plates, front bumper side air duct accents and exterior emblems all in gloss black. The Kia logos get a unique dark finish. The SX models’ LED headlights and fog lights get black inner bezels. They also get body-color door handles, which are already standard on the EX.