Yes, you read that right, Mazda seems to have confirmed that a 2021 Mazda3 turbo is on the way. The company replied to multiple tweets asking about such a car, including one from yours truly, with a teaser video and the phrase "Power comes to those who wait."

Power comes to those who wait. https://t.co/J3VmsghyfV — Mazda USA (@MazdaUSA) June 25, 2020

That context is important since the teaser doesn't say anything explicitly. It does have a soundtrack of a mean sounding four-cylinder. It also has a date: July 8, 2020. So we should see the car in just a couple of weeks.

Many reports have circulated about the turbo Mazda3. The most recent asserts that it will be available in both sedan and hatchback variants, but that it may only come with an automatic transmission. The engine will probably be the same turbocharged 2.5-liter unit from the Mazda6, CX-5 and CX-9, which makes 250 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque. That would put it in close proximity to the VW GTI and Subaru WRX. We'll be curious if Mazda also offers all-wheel drive, since it's available with the turbo engine in the CX-5 and CX-9. Odds are the car will also be tuned and marketed as a more mature vehicle than other hot hatches or the old Mazdaspeed3.

