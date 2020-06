The Autoblog Show returns to Fios TV this Sunday for its sixth episode, this time featuring performance cars.

We have the Ford GT carving through California’s canyon roads, followed by a first look at the Toyota Supra. But first, just outside of Vegas, we test out the new mid-engine 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray.

Watch "The Autoblog Show" on Verizon Fios TV Channel 604 at 7pm EST on Sunday. It can also be found on the Yahoo! Finance channel on the Roku TV app or SamsungTV+.