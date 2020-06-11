Video

This attachment gives manual wheelchairs motorized off-roading abilities

Freedom Trax can tackle sand, snow, and mud

Jun 11th 2020 at 7:00PM

Transcript: Off-road in your wheelchair with this rugged track attachment. Freedom Trax is a motorized track attachment for manual wheelchairs, adding the ability to traverse virtually any terrain like sand, snow and mud. Freedom Trax is designed to fit wheelchairs between 17” to 26” wheel width. It’s powered by a 24-volt lithium-ion battery and can carry up to 250 pounds. The attachment is controlled with a joystick and has 5 miles of range with a full battery. Freedom Trax is currently priced at $6,570.

