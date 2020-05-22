The 2020 New York International Auto Show, previously rescheduled for August, has been officially called off. Its home venue, the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center on 11th Avenue in Manhattan's Hell's Kitchen, remains outfitted as a field hospital for COVID-19 patients.

Originally planned for April, the 2020 show was postponed due to the pandemic. The Greater New York Automobile Dealers Association, which organizes the show, announced Friday that the uncertain logistics of using the convention center made holding the dates untenable.

"Since the beginning of this pandemic, we have worked closely with the Governor's office and with Javits officials to protect our attendees," said Mark Schienberg, president of the Greater New York Automobile Dealers Association. "We are extremely proud of the role the Javits Center has played during this difficult time, and we understand the need for it to remain ready to serve."

"We also understand the immense planning needed for the automakers and their exhibit partners to construct a show of this magnitude. Because of the uncertainty caused by the virus, we feel it would not be prudent to continue with the 2020 Show and instead are preparing for an even greater 2021."

The hospital was ostensibly shut down early in May, and currently houses no patients, however it will remain in place until federal and state authorities feel it is prudent to dismantle it, leaving the convention center's availability in limbo.

The organizers will now focus their efforts on planning for next year's show, to be held April 2-11, 2021.