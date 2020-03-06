Maserati will enter a new era when it launches an all-new vehicle called the MC20 in May. As the name tips, the upcoming super sports car will be the spiritual successor to the MC12, one of the greatest Maseratis (and greatest cars) ever produced. So the timing couldn't have matched up any better when the ultimate form of the MC12 popped up for sale. Girardo & Co. is currently offering an orange-over-black MC12 Versione Corsa, one of only 12 ever built, and it is undeniably special.

Girardo touts the MC12 Corsa as the most powerful Maserati ever built, not surprising considering the Ferrari Enzo-sourced MC12 was related to a race car. The MC12 was the road-going homologated version of the MC12 GT1, which dominated during its time in international GT racing. The GT1 had an air-restricted 6.0-liter V12 that made 580 bhp, while the MC12 made 630. But the Corsa was different.

The Corsa, which is not street-legal and is intended for non-competitive track use only, is based on the GT1, but it didn't have to play by all of the rules and regulations required of a race car. That meant no air intake restrictions. With the shackles off, the Corsa's V12 increased its output to 755 horsepower at 8,000 rpm. Weighing in at 2,535 pounds without liquids, thanks in part to the carbon fiber and Nomex honeycomb sandwich monocoque, the Corsa is capable of a 202.5-mph top speed. Maserati claims zero to 124 mph in 6.4 seconds. Gear work is handled by a six-speed sequential semi-automatic Cambiocorsa gearbox, and stopping power comes from carbon ceramic brakes.

Whereas Maserati built 50 examples of the MC12 road car, the Corsa model was significantly more limited. In total, 13 examples were built, and one was a prototype. This specific car, chassis No. ZAMDF44B000029631, is No. 8 of 12, and it has an interior plaque that says, "Commemorates the victory at its maiden long distance race the 24hrs of Spa. A first in racing history." Originally, the cars were offered to top-tier customers through invitation to purchase the vehicle for $1.1 million, by today's conversion rates.

Although the price is not listed, we expect today's purchase number to be significantly higher. In 2017, a different Corsa was listed for $2.75 million. Check out more details and photos on Girardo & Co.

