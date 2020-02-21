The compact Volkswagen Tiguan crossover is getting the "R" treatment, and new spy photos from an arctic winter testing session show this new performance prototype in all of its production-ready glory.

Like most hot VWs, the Tiguan R is conservatively styled. The two key giveaways to this unbadged prototype's true identity are a quad-tipped exhaust system and a set of blue brake calipers — an R model signature. Up front, a sportier bumper with larger air intakes completes the look.

Under the metal, the new Tiguan R should leave the factory with the same 2.0L turbocharged four-cylinder found under the hood of the Golf R. That engine puts out approximately 330 horsepower in the hot hatchback, and we'd expect a similar output from the Tiguan variant.

Will the 2021 Tiguan R come to the United States? The answer for now is "we don't know," but if VW of America COO Johan de Nysschen has anything to say about it, there's a chance.

According to VWVortex, de Nysschen told media attending the 2020 Chicago Auto Show that dealers are ready for more performance-oriented VWs.

"I think we are now at the point where I would like to examine […] beyond just the pure financially-driven business case requirements, but also look at this idea of generating economic values through raising brand appeal," he said.

But de Nysschen was quick to point out that larger vehicles aren't necessarily the ideal candidates for warming-over. While the Tiguan may not be large by American SUV standards, it's no Golf, either.

There's another hitch, too. VW offers the Tiguan in both a dedicated five-seat configuration like this one and a long-wheelbase variant with an optional third row. The prototype depicted here is the short-wheelbase model that is not built (or sold) in the United States.

Until we see evidence that VW is testing a performance version of the long-wheelbase Tiguan built in Tennessee for the U.S. market, we don't see much point in getting our hopes up, but we expect it's only a matter of time before America gets some sort of R-branded crossover or SUV.

Related Video: