Behind the Wheel is a video series that shows you a bit of what it’s like to work at Autoblog. The editors and video producers will show you the cars we have in our fleet, and you’ll get a behind the scenes look at some of the personalities that help make the site run.

In this episode, Senior Producer Christopher McGraw checks out the 2020 Outdoor Retailer Snow Show in his backyard of Denver. There are plenty of roof racks and overlanding vehicles (not to mention skis) filling the halls of the Colorado Convention Center, but one of the more interesting announcements was of a carbon footprint calculator and offset tool developed by The North Face in a partnership with Protect Our Winters. In this video we show you how to use it to offset your next road trip.

Check out the calculator here: https://protectourwinters.org/cost-of-carbon/

What new vehicles are you anticipating the most in 2020? We’d love to hear from you, so please comment below!

Gear the Video team used to make this:

Panasonic GH5s: https://amzn.to/2QsJdHE

Panasonic Lumix 12-35mm F2.8: https://amzn.to/34bl3W4

Rode VidMic Pro: https://amzn.to/2qrDHKN

Tiffen 58mm Variable ND Filter: https://amzn.to/2XpizRw

GoPro Hero 7 Black: https://amzn.to/2Qr3Bcm

Adobe Premiere: https://amzn.to/32ZTA8B



Autoblog is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com. These deals are available through our affiliate partnership with Amazon.com. Deals are subject to Amazon's schedule and availability.