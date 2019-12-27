The 2020 Dodge Durango appears slated to get a mild-hybrid powertrain option. That's the word from moparinsiders.com, which unearthed the news from documents relating to contract negotiation between the FCA and the UAW. Although the documents give no further details, it's a pretty safe bet that we're talking about Chrysler's eTorque mild-hybrid system, which was introduced on the Ram 1500 pickup and has since been extended to the Jeep Wrangler.

Currently, the Wrangler offers the eTorque system on the 2.0-liter inline-four and the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6, both on the Sahara model only, while the Ram 1500 makes the mild-hybrid system standard with the 3.6-liter V6 and an option with the 5.7-liter Hemi V8.

The V6 eTorque powertrain makes 305 horsepower and 269 pound-feet of torque (Ram) or 285 horsepower and 260 pound-feet (Wrangler). The Wrangler's four-cylinder eTorque is good for 270 horses and 295 lb-ft. The V8 version in the Ram is good for 395 horsepower and 410 lb-ft of torque. In all cases, the eTorque system does not increase peak output over the standard version of the gasoline engine.

The mild-hybrid system does provide a minor fuel-economy boost. In the Wrangler, the 3.6-liter with eTorque has EPA city estimates that are 1 mpg better than without the system. On the Ram's V8, eTorque adds 2 mpg city and 1 mpg highway. (The 2.0-liter sees no improvement in its EPA ratings.)

It's not known whether the Durango will add eTorque to its V6, or V8, or both. Either engine could do with a fuel-economy boost, as the V6 is EPA rated at 19/26 mpg city/highway (RWD) and 18/25 mpg (AWD), while the V8 version has estimates of 14/22 mpg.

