2020 Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid starts at $34,235

That's $4,785 more than the Escape SE Sport Hybrid

Dec 22nd 2019 at 1:48PM
  • 2020 Ford Escape Hybrid
  • Image Credit: John Beltz Snyder
Doing what it does best, CarsDirect happened on a dealer guide for the 2020 Ford Escape Hybrid. Pricing begins at $32,040, plus a $1,195 destination charge, for a total of $34,235 for the entry-level SE trim before any tax credits. That's $4,945 more than the non-hybrid 2020 Escape SE, $1,360 less than the MSRP for the standard powertrain in top-flight Titanium trim, and $4,785 more than the starting price for the Escape SE Sport Hybrid (pictured). The PHEV does add at least one treat on top of its all-electric range, those being the standard 18-inch aluminum wheels, an inch larger than those on the SE Sport Hybrid. CarsDirect says the PHEV can also be optioned with adaptive cruise control and voice-activated navigation for $695. On the SE Sport Hybrid, getting those features requires two packages that add $2,895 to the price.

The plug-in hybrid's SEL trim starts at $36,815 and includes higher quality seat coverings, fog lights, a hands-free power liftgate, remote start, reverse sensing, and roof rails. The ultimate Titanium trim comes in at $40,300 to get extras like acoustic glass, leather-trimmed seats, park assist, ten-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio, and wireless charging. It's necessary to choose this trim to get the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, which comes standard on the SE Sport Hybrid.

As CarsDirect notes, the Escape PHEV will come in $3,255 less than the only other plug-in hybrid crossover on the market right now, the 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV SEL S-AWC that runs $37,490. The slightly smaller Ford boasts similar passenger and cargo room. The primary differences are that the Escape PHEV can drive "30+" miles on electric power with its 14.4-kWh battery, the Outlander PHEV can do just 22 miles. The Escape only comes as a front-wheel drive variant, the Outlander only with all-wheel drive.

The Escape PHEV is slated for sale next spring, getting a head start on a more keen competitor, the Toyota RAV4 Prime PHEV that's not expected until the summer. The Toyota will deliver 93 more system horsepower than the Ford musters, on-demand AWD, and a 39-mile electric range.

