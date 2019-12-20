One of the most exciting cars due out in 2020 is a Toyota Yaris. It's not a run-of-the-mill econobox, though. It's a full-blown, street-legal rally machine that channels the Celica GT-Four's spirit.

Named Yaris GR, Toyota's newest pocket rocket shares little with the next-generation Yaris introduced earlier in 2019 for global markets. The two models are inevitably linked by a handful of styling cues, but the GR is a two-door model, while the regular car is only available with four doors. British magazine Evo learned engineers relied on carbon fiber and aluminum to keep weight in check. The GR's roofline is much lower than the standard hatchback's, and its engine is mounted a little bit further back to improve weight distribution. This is clearly not a half-baked appearance package. And, significantly, it was developed in-house by Toyota from start to finish.

The GR's final specifications won't be released until closer to its on-sale date, but Toyota told Autocar power comes from a 1.6-liter three-cylinder engine turbocharged to make at least 250 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque. It spins the four wheels via a six-speed manual transmission; an automatic won't be offered because it would add weight while reducing driver engagement. The GR is the foundation Toyota's entry into the 2021 World Rally Championship (WRC) will be built on, so there's no need to make it mother-in-law-friendly; that's what the standard Yaris is for.