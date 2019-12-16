This summer, Cadillac teased much more impressive V-series models than the lukewarm CT4-V and CT5-V. Now we get a better look at both super sedans, each one boasting more aggressive, but subtle visual upgrades.

Normally we would talk about the visual changes to each car individually, but the changes are nearly identical between the cars. They both get deeper chin spoilers and lower side skirts. The lower grille opening now features slatted sections on either end. The headlights, main grille and hood all look unchanged from the regular V models. The same goes for the rear bumpers and tailpipes. The rear spoilers on both are much taller, though. The wheels on the CT4 look about the same as the CT4-V, but the CT5 wheels look a bit different with more detail. We also get a good look at the wheel-filling brakes.

Cadillac hasn't said anything concrete about the specifications of the hotter CT4 and CT5 models, except that they'll definitely be faster than the revealed V models. One thing we do know, thanks to our spy photographer's video from earlier this year (shown above), the CT5 will get a V8. Our bet is on it being the Blackwing twin-turbo V8 that's available in the CT6-V and CT6 Platinum. It would probably have at least the same output at the CT6-V at 550 horsepower and 640 pound-feet of torque. Expect the 10-speed automatic transmission to carry over with it. This drivetrain would also open up the possibility of all-wheel drive. As for the fast CT4, it could potentially revive the ATS-V's twin-turbo V6 with 464 horsepower and 445 pound-feet of torque. It would probably also get a 10-speed automatic and maybe all-wheel drive as an option.