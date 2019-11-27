Before the ID.3 was even unveiled in September, Volkswagen announced that it had received more than 30,000 pre-orders for the sub-brand-launching electric hatchback. Its predecessor, the e-Golf, didn't have nearly as splashy of a launch, but it recently hit a milestone of its own. Volkswagen has officially delivered 100,000 e-Golfs.

Following Volkswagen's first battery electric vehicle, the e-up!, the e-Golf launched in 2014. It initially began production in Wolfsburg, Germany, but demand resulted in a second build location at Gläserne Manufaktur Dresden. Soon, VW will begin ID.3 production at the Dresden plant, which is being dedicated to electric vehicles. Overall, ID.3 production is projected to be about 40 percent cheaper than e-Golf production.

e-Golf production at the Dresden plant is on pace to set a new record in 2019, as Volkswagen believes it will see an output of more than 16,000 vehicles built. In total, roughly 27,900 e-Golfs were delivered to customers from January through October, 2019, up from 24,800 deliveries in all of 2018.

To mark the occasion of 100K, Volkswagen presented the Pure White anniversary vehicle to Maik Jaehde of Landolfshausen, Germany, at the Dresden production plant. We suspect VW will be marking a similar milestone with the 100,000th ID.3 in a year or two from now.