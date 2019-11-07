Nissan may have already introduced the 2020 Titan XD pickup in mid-cycle refresh form ahead of its on-sale date early next year, but the Nissan enthusiasts at Z1 Motorsports in Georgia came to SEMA armed with a current-year Titan XD Dually. The 2019 crew cab version of the full-size pickup equipped with the dual rear wheels represents the launch of Z1's Off-Road division. Given the launch video set to (overly) dramatic music, this one’s aimed squarely at the work truck set. We’re told it’s just a one-off build, however.

Most of the changes are cosmetic. It’s given a 3-inch custom lift kit, and Z1 gave it 19.5-inch dual wheels at each rear corner and 33-inch Toyo tires. It uses modified Nissan NV eight-bolt rear axles with stock Titan differential and suspension components, and the leaf spring suspension was relocated to the inside of the frame rails to accommodate the tires. It wears a two-tone paint job of black metallic and Nismo grey metallic accents, with midnight edition headlights and badging added to complete the look.

There are also custom extended fiberglass panels on the rear fenders, aftermarket rear and LED front bumpers and side Nerf Bars, and LED market lights on the roof.

Since it’s a 2019 model, it keeps the Cummins 5.0-liter V8 turbo diesel engine that is going away next year in favor of an updated 5.6-liter gasoline V8 as the lone powertrain. But Z1 says the truck has improved output, towing capacity and fuel economy through modified intake, exhaust and engine calibration, though it did not offer any details on those specs. The standard Cummins turbo-diesel makes 310 horsepower and 555 pound-feet of torque.