Formula One drivers showed off their skills to fans on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles on Wednesday ahead of this weekend's U.S. Grand Prix in Texas.

"I went to the (Los Angeles) Lakers game last night,," said Christian Horner, Red Bull's team principal. "I didn't know anything about basketball, with Max (Verstappen), and it was unbelievable. I mean the show, the whole build up, and I think Formula One has a similar energy. I think if we could one day come and race around the streets of LA would be a phenomenal thing."

Drivers Valtteri Bottas, Daniel Ricciardo, Max Verstappen and Alex Albon competed in a 'donut' competition just feet from the crowd on streets that had been closed down especially for the occasion.

"To drive a Formula One car on Hollywood Boulevard, it's like a little bit of a ... I feel like a kid in a candy store," said Renault driver Ricciardo. "But to see our sport have an impact as well in new parts of the world it's really exciting. I'm pretty overwhelmed, it's awesome."

"That was my first donut ever, so I was actually, can't say, pooing myself," said Red Bull's Albon. "But yes I was a bit nervous actually, but it was really good fun. I could hear the people shouting, so thanks everyone.

"I never ever imagined something like this, so it's really special."

The area is no stranger to Formula One cars, as nearby Long Beach hosted the U.S. Grand Prix from 1976 to 1983.

"That was fun, hope you enjoyed it as well, I really enjoyed myself," said Mercedes driver Bottas, the winner of the donut competition. "From the first time I got to drive a go-kart, I was 5 years old, and yes I fell in love with the sport immediately. For me, I said to everyone then, 'I'm going to be a Formula One driver, one day a champion.'

"So a dream is still alive, I'm still living my dream, and I was watching every single grand prix. I was watching you (David Coulthard) as well when I was racing, so it's pretty surreal that I can do the exact thing I dreamed as a kid."

Lewis Hamilton looks certain to win his sixth drivers' championship in Sunday's race in Austin, Texas, the 34-year-old has a 74-point lead with 78 left to be won.