Hyundai's go-fast N division followed up on the 275-horsepower Veloster N by turning a homely, people-carrying van into a professional drift machine. The conversion was carried out by the South Korean firm's Australian division, and it was built to hit the track.

Don't worry if you didn't realize Hyundai makes a van in the first place; the model isn't available in the United States. Called iMax, it's about the same size as a Mercedes-Benz Metris, and it's offered in both people-carrying and cargo-hauling configurations in dozens of global markets. It's these bones that Hyundai selected to build a vehicle for competitive drifting. The list of modifications is extensive.

Mechanics sent the iMax's 2.5-liter turbodiesel four-cylinder back to the parts bin and replaced it with a 3.5-liter V6 twin-turbocharged engine to make 402 horsepower and 409 pound-feet of torque. It spins the rear wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission. Hyundai hasn't released photos of the engine bay, so we don't know what kind of crafty fabrication work it took to shoehorn a V6 in the iMax's rather tight space.