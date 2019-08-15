Chevrolet promised the 2020 C8 Corvette would start under $60,000, and it just squeaks by with $59,995 MSRP. That price is for the 1LT model, which is the base Corvette before any add-ons like the Z51 package or magnetorheological shocks are added on. Here’s the breakdown via trim level for your easy reading.

1LT: $59,995

2LT: $67,295

3LT: $71,945

Each of those prices includes the $1,095 destination charge.

You’ll be able to option the Z51 package onto any of the trims for an additional $5,000. As a reminder, that performance package includes goodies like the Michelin PS4 summer tires, performance exhaust system, more aggressive FE3 suspension, larger brakes, a limited-slip differential, enhanced cooling and a larger spoiler providing more downforce. If you just want the performance exhaust system with the extra 5 horsepower but not the full-on Z51 package, that’ll cost $1,195. The FE4 suspension with magnetic ride control is $1,895 on top of the Z51 package — and you must choose the Z51 package to option magnetic ride.

Another standalone option you may want is the front lift-kit system. This is only available on the 2LT and 3LT trims, and will cost you an extra $1,495.

The main equipment you get in the 2LT over the 1LT includes additional color options, a 14-speaker Bose audio system, heated/vented seats and a head-up display with the performance data recorder.

Opting for the most expensive 3LT nets you leather-wrapped doors and instrument panel, suede trim and the GT2 seats done in Napa leather. It also includes everything that was added on in the 2LT. Add enough options to the C8 and you’ll be staring at a price of more than $80,000.

Customization is key when it comes to the C8, though, and we have all the pricing for any option you might want in that department, too. The Trident Spoke wheels will add $1,495 to any trim level, and the Carbon Flash open spoke wheels are $995. Any special roof package you choose will hit your bank account. The cheapest is the transparent roof for $995. Then the carbon fiber roof package is a much pricier $2,495.

Special brake caliper colors are all $595 extra — this includes the Yellow, Red, and Edge Red options. Any full-length racing stripes are $995, which is the same price as the flashy metallic exterior trim accents.

Moving to the inside, the only seat option on the 1LT is the Competition seats for $1,995. The 2LT allows you to choose the GT2 seats for an extra $1,495, while the GT2 seats are standard in the 3LT. You’ll need to fork out $1,495 for the carbon fiber trim package that’s only available on 2LT and 3LT. Any of the exciting seatbelt colors will cost $395, and a suede steering wheel is an extra $595.

Dressing up the engine with the red/silver engine appearance packages costs $995. Things really start to get out of hand when you start checking the boxes for dealer-installed content. A Visible Carbon Fiber Ground Effects kit costs $4,850. The carbon fiber grille insert is an extra $2,095. Carbon fiber rocker panel extensions go for $3,420, and carbon fiber mirror caps are $1,145. Adding the high wing spoiler in any color is an additional $1,150.

We’ll be updating this post with more information as we take it in.