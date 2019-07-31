Diving into the video seems more important than the photos on this one. Our spy shooters managed to capture great audio that allows us to take some guesses at what’s under the hood of these cars. The CT5-Vs in black and white camouflage sound like they have some gnarly V8s under their skin. We can’t pick up a supercharger whine or a turbocharger whistling away, but we’re not going to rule out the former. The CTS-V has a 6.2-liter supercharged V8 that makes 640 horsepower, and it wouldn’t be out of the question to see this car rival it in power. We still haven’t heard the CT6-V at full song, but the engine we’re listening to here just doesn’t strike us as the sound of a 4.2-liter twin-turbo V8 in that car. It sounds a lot more guttural, like the LT4 or LT5 V8 engines. Also, none of the CT5-Vs here sounded like they had manual transmissions.

Cadillac has some extra spicy V cars on the way, and this latest batch of spy photos and videos is more revealing than anything we’ve seen yet. We don’t yet know the final name of these Cadillac V cars, but they are supposed to be the true replacements for the CTS-V and ATS-V . The CT4-V and CT5-V we saw previously are only mild performance variants of the regular sedans.

Moving to the CT4-V in the blue getup, it sounds a lot like a V6 is under the hood. This also makes sense when we consider that the ATS-V had a 3.6-liter twin-turbo V6 itself. Most important of all to note, is the evidence of a manual transmission. In one of the acceleration clips, we’re able to hear the tell-tale sound of a driver pausing in acceleration for a split second to change gears. This is great news, folks. The manual is looking alive and well in the Cadillac sedan to us. Another clip of a CT4-V in black and white camouflage makes it sound like that particular model is equipped with an automatic transmission, indicating that Cadillac may be offering both transmission options on the new car.

As for the rest of the photos, go ahead and take in all the close-up details. We got photos of the tires on the CT4-V, showing 255/35/ZR18s up front and 275/35/ZR18s in back. Michelin Pilot Sport 4 S rubber is used, telling us this thing is going to have a ton of grip. There are more vents, wider fenders and more aggressive styling throughout on these cars compared to the lower-performance V cars. Now that we’re looking at them from much closer than before, the package is looking even more comprehensive.

Cadillac appears to be doing testing versus some of the BMW competitors in the caravan our spy shooters found. One of those is the M5 and the other is an M2. Both those cars are total riots to drive fast, so let’s hope the Cadillacs can give the Germans a fight once they come out.