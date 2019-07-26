The Kia Stinger GT is an admirable sports sedan, er, hatchback, with 365 horsepower. But Kia's U.K. branch wanted more, leading to the 420-horsepower Singer GT420 you see here. As Kia explains, the car used to create this one-off track car is actually the first Stinger GT pre-production test car in the U.K. It was used for final testing, photography, and was even featured on Top Gear and The Grand Tour. Once its testing and publicity duties were over, though, it was slated to be crushed. But some delaying and the idea of building a track car saved it.

To get it to its final output ratings of 420 horsepower and 413 pound-feet of torque, Kia (with help from Hyundai Motor Group's technical team in Germany) added a high-flow air filter, aftermarket exhaust without catalytic converters, an upgraded transmission cooler, and an engine tune.

The car also benefits from weight reduction: The whole car was gutted, taking out everything unnecessary for speed such as the sound system, rear seats, carpeting, bumper supports and more. Even with the addition of a roll cage and extra chassis braces, the car is just over 330 pounds lighter than stock. Handling and stopping capabilities were also enhanced with stiffer springs and thicker anti-roll bars, along with six-piston brake calipers and brake cooling ducts up front. The car also gets visual changes in the form of a front splitter and rear spoiler and diffuser, plus the bold vinyl wrap.

Naturally, this isn't a production car, especially with the gutted interior and emissions non-compliant exhaust. But looking at the list of modifications, it wouldn't be hard to replicate the Stinger GT420 on your own. In fact, someone could probably exceed the car's performance, since there are some areas ripe for upgrading Kia skipped over, such as upgrading the turbochargers. Your move, tuners.