We're live-streaming The Grand Tour Game at midnight

Here at Autoblog, of course we love cars. But we also love video games. So you can probably imagine our thoughts about The Grand Tour Game coming out tonight *head explodes*.
It drops at midnight EST (as in, Monday going into Tuesday).
In our excitement, we decided that now would be the perfect time to roll out a small new project we're taking on for the new year — game streaming. We hope you'll want to come along for the ride! If you absolutely hate gaming content, though, don't worry, we totally get that it's not everyone's thing, and the on-site posts will be few and far between. Primarily, we'll be streaming driving games like Rocket League, Forza Horizon 4, Mario Kart and of course The Grand Tour. Tonight, we'll be starting with TGT the second it drops at midnight on our YouTube channel, and if I don't zonk out mid-stream, the plan is to stream gameplay until the game is completely finished.
Outside of tonight, we'll be streaming on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 2 to 4 p.m. EST on YouTube, starting next week. It'll just be me tonight, but expect to see a bunch of us in the mix often, with insights on how digital cars, tracks and emotions compare to their real-world counterparts.
If you're interested in my initial thoughts about The Grand Tour Game, bookmark this page and check back tomorrow for some first impressions, or check the site Friday for a full review. I hope you'll all join me live tonight on YouTube so we can have some laughs, have some fun, and hopefully not drive a virtual Rimac off a cliff. No promises, though.
