2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 picks up more horsepower

We've seen the base GLC 300 and the top-spec, V8-powered GLC 63, and now we're finally seeing the middle of the GLC-Class lineup, the 2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43. As with the other models, it gets a light refresh with updated styling, but it also gets some functional improvements.
The most noteworthy part of the mid-level performance GLC is that its twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 makes more power. Mercedes added larger turbochargers and a new engine tune, allowing 23 more horsepower for a total of 385. Torque output is unchanged, though, at 384 pound-feet. The engine is still coupled to a nine-speed automatic and a rear-biased all-wheel-drive system. Mercedes claims that the GLC 43 in either conventional crossover or "coupe" form will hit 60 mph in 4.7 seconds. Top speed is limited to 130 mph with standard 20-inch wheels and tires or 155 mph with 21-inch wheels and summer tires.
You'll be able to recognize the new GLC 43 thanks to a new vertical bar grille shared with other AMG models. The grille itself has a wide bottom in keeping with the new design of the other GLC models. The front lip spoiler and rear diffuser areas are more pronounced than in the past, too. Inside there's a 12.3-inch instrument screen and a 10.25-inch infotainment display. They're controlled with the Mercedes-standard touch controls or via the MBUX voice control system.
The 2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 goes on sale this fall. The starting price is $60,495, which is $2,500 more than the outgoing 2019 model.