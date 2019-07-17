2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 picks up more horsepower

We've seen the base GLC 300 and the top-spec, V8-powered GLC 63, and now we're finally seeing the middle of the GLC-Class lineup, the 2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43. As with the other models, it gets a light refresh with updated styling, but it also gets some functional improvements.

The most noteworthy part of the mid-level performance GLC is that its twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 makes more power. Mercedes added larger turbochargers and a new engine tune, allowing 23 more horsepower for a total of 385. Torque output is unchanged, though, at 384 pound-feet. The engine is still coupled to a nine-speed automatic and a rear-biased all-wheel-drive system. Mercedes claims that the GLC 43 in either conventional crossover or "coupe" form will hit 60 mph in 4.7 seconds. Top speed is limited to 130 mph with standard 20-inch wheels and tires or 155 mph with 21-inch wheels and summer tires.