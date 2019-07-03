Mercedes-AMG already revealed the engine for the CLA45 S, and the car itself has leaked, but now we know the coupe-like sedan is going to make its official debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed on Thursday. Not only is that car going to be revealed, but the Euro A45 S hatchback is also scheduled to show itself — sadly, we won’t be getting that car. Mercedes put out a couple teasers on Twitter you can check out below.

[Fuel consumption combined: 8.3-8.1 l/100km | CO2 emissions combined: 189-185 g/km]



The new Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 S 4MATIC+ continues the success story of its predecessors, raising the standards even higher. Stay tuned, there is more to come soon! pic.twitter.com/UzGq8U4faQ — Mercedes-AMG (@MercedesAMG) July 1, 2019

The big news surrounding these cars is the powertrain. Mercedes has previously said the S version will have a hand-built turbocharged four-cylinder making 416 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque. That’s a stupid amount of power for a production four-cylinder. As full-on AMG models go these days, both these cars are rocking the Panamericana grille. We also get a short listen to the guttural, mean sounding four bangers under the hood. You’ll be able to buy a slightly less potent non-S version of these cars with a healthy 382 horsepower, but you can’t go wrong either way.

We’ll be at Goodwood checking out all the new car debuts, so watch out for this one if you need some light AMG reading during the July 4th celebrations tomorrow. We’re expecting all-wheel drive with a drift mode, along with all the new Mercedes tech that debuted in the normal CLA at CES this year.