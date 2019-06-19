Ford Fusions in Canada found to contain nearly 400 pounds of meth

If you own a late model Ford Fusion, you might want to take a minute to check your trunk for some unwanted and illegal aftermarket packages. A few months back, the Canadian police found a handful of Fusions at more than a dozen dealerships across Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick loaded with $4.5 million CAD or nearly $3.4 million USD worth of methamphetamine. The drugs were hidden inside the non-spec spare tires of said Fusions.
The meth was discovered after a dealership employee tasked with inspecting cars found the spare tires didn't match with what the Fusions were supposed to have. After noticing the extra weight, the employees found the meth and contacted Ontario police. The Fusions had come in by train from Ford's Hermosillo Stamping and Assembly in Mexico. After looking at the logs, police checked other Fusions that had arrived by train around the same time. More cars at various dealers were found to contain meth, too. In total, 180 kilos or nearly 400 pounds of meth was discovered, courtesy of a Mexican drug cartel active in the area around the plant.
If this all sounds familiar, that's because it is. A few years back, police in the Midwest discovered Ford Fusions packed with thousands of pounds of marijuana in their spare tires and spare tire wells. Those cars, too, came in by train from Mexico. Some of those cars even made their way into customer hands.
