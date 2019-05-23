2020 Cadillac CT5-V, CT4-V to be revealed next week

Even though the ATS-V and CTS-V are on the way out, the future is looking bright for Cadillac's high-performance sub-brand. Why is that? Well we're going to see not one, but two all-new V models on May 30. The company revealed its plans to show the 2020 Cadillac CT5-V and the CT4-V in an announcement about 15 years of the V brand.
Not much is known about either car, but both should be wickedly quick based on their predecessors. We're particularly curious as to what engines will be used. With the CT5-V, a return of a supercharged pushrod V8 seems possible considering the CT5 is based on the Alpha platform that also underpins the Camaro. But Cadillac may want to push its more unique powertrains such as the twin-turbo, double-overhead-cam 4.2-liter V8 in the CT6-V. In the CT6-V, it makes 550 horsepower and 627 pound-feet of torque. Cadillac's former CEO said that other cars getting the engine will have it 500 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque. We think the company could get away with the full power in the CT5-V, though, since each car's mission and character is different. There's also a slim chance we could see a return of the manual transmission for the midsize sports sedan, based on what a Cadillac engineer said.
As for the CT4-V, there are more questions, simply because we haven't even seen the regular version yet except in spy shots. Since the CT5 is built off the Alpha platform, it seems reasonable to think the CT4 will do the same, especially since the ATS also used the platform. And to leave space between the CT5-V and itself, using a hot version of the twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6 seems like the most likely choice. The hot V6 in the ATS-V made 464 horsepower and 445 pound-feet of torque, so we would expect the same. Hopefully Cadillac will offer a manual with it again.
One final note from the Cadillac V announcement also got our attention. It said that these two cars are "just the beginning." That seems a pretty obvious sign there are other V models in the works. Since the CT4 and CT5 will round out the company's car line, the logical next choice would probably be crossovers. It will be interesting to see what an XT4-V or XT5-V will be like, especially since they use front-drive platforms. But in the meantime, we'll look forward to Cadillac's hot sedans.
