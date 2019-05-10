2022 BMW iNext interior spied for the first time

We got our first look at a production prototype of the 2022 BMW iNext not too long ago, and it's going to look much more conventional than its concept precusor. But as new spy shots reveal, the interior will look different than most BMWs.
We'll start the overview off with the instrument panel. Although it appears to be missing some panels, it appears set apart more from the rest of the dash. Most BMWs have the gauge cluster under a deep hood that's well integrated into the dash. Something surprising is a lack of center infotainment screen, but that's probably due to this being a prototype and not having all its parts installed yet. The concept suggested a giant screen that would stretch toward the passenger side. The dashboard itself is quite low, particularly when compared with the edge of the windshield. This should give the iNext an airy feeling not necessarily shared with other BMWs. A conventional shifter and steering wheel cap things off. Interestingly, the steering wheel bares the iNext name, leading us to believe that will be the final name.
As for the outside of the crossover, we get a better look at the tail end than we have in the past. The hatchback is bulbous, just as on the concept. What's particularly strange about this iNext prototype is the inclusion of exhaust surrounds in the rear bumper. Everything we've heard up to now suggested the iNext would be a full EV, so these must be silly vestigial surrounds, maybe to fool people who don't see the "Electric Test Vehicle" signage.
BMW has said that the iNext will go on sale in 2021, so expect it to be a 2022 model year. The company has also promised a range of 372 miles, which will be remarkable if it pulls it off. We wouldn't be surprised if it also used dual motors for all-wheel drive like in the Audi E-Tron, Jaguar I-Pace and Tesla Model X. Stay tuned for more details as we inch closer to the crossover's 2021 release.
