BMW i4 EV's interior spied for the first time

We have seen the BMW i4 out testing a couple times before, but now our spy shooters have captured interior shots of BMW's upcoming electric sedan. And, surprise! It looks just like a normal BMW. Judging by how conventional this EV looks from the outside, a regular BMW interior does not shock us.
What about the wild i3 interior, you ask? Yes, we're a bit disappointed BMW is not following the same path as that car. Even though it's a bit old at this point, the BMW i3 interior still looks futuristic and exotic today. The i3 was a funky little car, though. This i4 seems to be a big step in the "normal" direction for BMW's i division. Obviously a lot of the interior is still covered up in these photos, but our clear view of the infotainment screen, climate controls and gear shift is enough to make such a judgment.
This kind of thinking stands in stark contrast to the minimalist Tesla Model 3. While Tesla is of the mind that the typical car interior needs reinventing, BMW will be appealing to folks who think it's just fine as it is today. We'll see who is right once both cars are for sale.
There isn't much new with the exterior shots of the i4. BMW released its own winter testing photos a short while ago, and they haven't pulled any more of the camouflage off since then. Any subtleties or unique touches are well hidden behind the busy camo pattern.
This vehicle is still a long way out — production is slated for 2021 — but BMW has high expectations for it. A 372-mile range is promised as the minimum, and 0-62 mph is said to happen in under 4 seconds. Those are massive numbers to jump up to, from where BMW's electrified vehicles stand today. We're sure to see plenty more of this electric BMW along with the others in its lineup over the next couple of years, so stay tuned.
What about the wild i3 interior, you ask? Yes, we're a bit disappointed BMW is not following the same path as that car. Even though it's a bit old at this point, the BMW i3 interior still looks futuristic and exotic today. The i3 was a funky little car, though. This i4 seems to be a big step in the "normal" direction for BMW's i division. Obviously a lot of the interior is still covered up in these photos, but our clear view of the infotainment screen, climate controls and gear shift is enough to make such a judgment.
This kind of thinking stands in stark contrast to the minimalist Tesla Model 3. While Tesla is of the mind that the typical car interior needs reinventing, BMW will be appealing to folks who think it's just fine as it is today. We'll see who is right once both cars are for sale.
There isn't much new with the exterior shots of the i4. BMW released its own winter testing photos a short while ago, and they haven't pulled any more of the camouflage off since then. Any subtleties or unique touches are well hidden behind the busy camo pattern.
This vehicle is still a long way out — production is slated for 2021 — but BMW has high expectations for it. A 372-mile range is promised as the minimum, and 0-62 mph is said to happen in under 4 seconds. Those are massive numbers to jump up to, from where BMW's electrified vehicles stand today. We're sure to see plenty more of this electric BMW along with the others in its lineup over the next couple of years, so stay tuned.