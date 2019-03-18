2019 Audi Q8, A6 score high in IIHS safety tests

Two of Audi's latest models, the completely redesigned A6 luxury sedan and the recently introduced Q8 flagship crossover have each undergone testing by the IIHS, and each is highly rated. The 2019 Audi A6 gets the highest Top Safety Pick + award, and the 2019 Audi Q8 gets the normal Top Safety Pick commendation.
The split, like with the pair of Volvo crossovers recently tested, comes in the headlight department. The A6 has all-around better headlights, with two of its optional units garnering the top "Good" score, and the base headlights being rated "Marginal," the second lowest score. The Q8's optional headlights only managed to get the second-highest rating of "Acceptable," and the base headlights were rated "Poor" for too much glare for oncoming drivers.
But headlights aside, both cars are extremely safe, each earning "Good" ratings in every crash test. Each car got top marks in forward collision prevention with all standard equipment. On top of that, they each earned "Good" ratings in LATCH child seat anchor accessibility, so if you're a family of some means, these will be great for carting around small children.