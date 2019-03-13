This E30 M3 project is a Singer-like restomod for a classic BMW

The BMW E30 M3's values have skyrocketed amid nostalgia for the original M3, and the British company Redux is here to capitalize off the demand. In short, Redux is to the BMW M3 what Singer is to the Porsche 911, just at a much smaller scale and with far less name recognition. We'll argue that Singer does a more comprehensive job on its cars, too, but the idea is the same. Take a classic sports car, and make it better in ways that you didn't know you wanted.
Redux is starting out small with just the E30 generation, and only 30 will be built/accepted initially. It begins just like a Singer 911. You're allowed to procure the E30 M3, or Redux will go out and find one for you. Redux truly does a full restoration of the car: The donor M3 gets completely disassembled, then the shell is stripped to bare metal. After that, the chassis is jigged to ensure it's straight before Redux goes to town on it. And then, the world becomes your oyster.
The stock 2.3-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine is rebuilt and bored out to 2.5-liters. It uses custom connecting rods, pistons and a BMW Motorsport crankshaft. The buyer can choose to leave it naturally aspirated, or – controversially – add an optional turbocharger for a total of 387 horsepower and 390 pound-feet of torque. Blasphemous? Magnificent? You decide. Redux doesn't quote horsepower for the non-turbo engine, but we imagine it's a whole lot more than what it did in the 1980s. All the air gets shoved out via a custom made stainless steel exhaust system with catalytic converters.
Power is routed through a five-speed close-ratio manual gearbox. Any part that needed to be upgraded to handle the extra power has been engineered to handle it, including a bespoke steel propshaft, heavy-duty driveshafts and a different clutch, depending on if it's a turbo or not.
Most of the rest of the components are sourced from the aftermarket. Standard suspension are EXE-TC three-way adjustable coilovers tuned specifically for this car, and four-way adjustable pieces are available. Redux made a lot of wholesale changes to the suspension with in-house-made front control arms, anti-roll bars, front and rear cross members, front uprights and rear trailing arms. Upgraded bushings are used in addition to upgraded drive flanges and hubs. Big 14-inch brake discs with six piston calipers from AP Racing do the stopping up front, while 13-inch discs and four-piston clampers are in the back.
Forged aluminum monoblock wheels are standard — center-locking wheels are optional. These are wrapped in Michelin Pilot Super Sport/Sport 4 tires, but slick tires are available. All customers will have the option to completely customize their interior with trim, materials and colors. You can go no cage, half cage or full cage depending on use.
The price is the big question mark at this point, because Redux is not publicly advertising it. There's a ridiculous amount of work and parts that go into making this car awesome, so we imagine it's an exorbitant figure. Only 30 will be built for the time being, but we imagine Redux will gladly make more if the demand is there. The first one is going to a lucky fellow who plans to use it at the Thermal Club in Palm Springs, CA, so they are obtainable in the States.
